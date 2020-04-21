Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on JYNT. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Joint from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Joint from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Joint from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Joint currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.83.

JYNT traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 90,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,603. The stock has a market cap of $159.10 million, a P/E ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Joint has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average is $15.94.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Joint had a return on equity of 92.78% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Joint will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Joint news, CFO Jake Singleton bought 1,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.65 per share, for a total transaction of $25,266.15. Also, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc purchased 69,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $897,865.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 210,601 shares of company stock worth $2,423,189 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Joint during the fourth quarter valued at $10,174,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Joint during the 4th quarter worth $2,384,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Joint by 4,641.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 53,055 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Joint by 27.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 52,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Joint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

