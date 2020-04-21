JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target to $34.00

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised Kraft Heinz from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Guggenheim raised Kraft Heinz from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kraft Heinz from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Kraft Heinz from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.50.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

KHC stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $28.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,149,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,844,230. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $33.78.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 460,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,852,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 518,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,493,000 after buying an additional 21,297 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,811,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,777,000 after buying an additional 979,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.