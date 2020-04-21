JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $33.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KR. Citigroup lowered Kroger from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Kroger from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an underperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kroger from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Kroger from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kroger presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.62.

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,886,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,170,206. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Kroger has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $36.84. The stock has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.19 and its 200 day moving average is $28.27.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $101,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,610.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $250,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,797,006.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,100 shares of company stock worth $615,796 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KR. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 373,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,575,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,033,000 after buying an additional 876,611 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 204.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,182,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,502,000 after buying an additional 793,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

