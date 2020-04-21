JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) Shares Acquired by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,002 shares during the period. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPHY. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000.

BATS JPHY traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,678 shares. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $56.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.09.

