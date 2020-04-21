Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 26.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.80.

United Technologies stock traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.07. 13,973,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $158.44. The stock has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.06.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

