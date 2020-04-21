Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up approximately 1.8% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 303,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after purchasing an additional 18,026 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,952,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.07. 13,228,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,156,409. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.37. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $55.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.26, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

MO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

