Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 255 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,245 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.3% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 122,884 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,705,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,112 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 178.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 8,304 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 34,391 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded down $8.42 on Monday, reaching $282.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,071,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,847,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $255.10 and its 200 day moving average is $268.89. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.00.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

