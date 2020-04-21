Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.2% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cleveland Research raised Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.32.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $3.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $179.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,919,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,872. Dollar General Corp. has a 12-month low of $116.15 and a 12-month high of $183.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.84.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

