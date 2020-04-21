Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Trims Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 83.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,236 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.74 on Monday, hitting $51.25. The stock had a trading volume of 17,038,620 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.