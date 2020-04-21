Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €63.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. HSBC set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kion Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €55.69 ($64.75).

Shares of FRA:KGX traded down €1.23 ($1.43) during trading on Monday, reaching €43.45 ($50.52). 160,692 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is €41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is €54.17. Kion Group has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($95.14).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

