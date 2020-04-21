Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Koninklijke Philips stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.06. 99,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,617. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.9356 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is 36.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

