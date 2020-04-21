Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $164.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) will report $164.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $161.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $167.66 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported sales of $160.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year sales of $756.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $739.10 million to $775.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $840.45 million, with estimates ranging from $791.90 million to $884.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $185.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.92 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on KTOS shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.78.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $50,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 16,180 shares of company stock worth $201,039 and sold 30,503 shares worth $493,713. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 31.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,447,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,298,000 after buying an additional 1,292,130 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,453,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $170,253,000 after acquiring an additional 971,102 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 373.3% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 952,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,189,000 after acquiring an additional 751,627 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $12,695,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $9,589,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.93. 476,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,514. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 116.09 and a beta of 1.25. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $25.08.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

