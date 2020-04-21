L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2020

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the March 15th total of 4,134,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LHX. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.89.

Shares of LHX stock traded down $7.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $187.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,231,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $230.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.82.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. L3Harris’s revenue was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total value of $5,429,115.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,540.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,869,443.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter worth approximately $6,588,000. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. bought a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,173,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter valued at approximately $269,716,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,796,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit