L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the March 15th total of 4,134,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LHX. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.89.

Shares of LHX stock traded down $7.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $187.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,231,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $230.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.82.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. L3Harris’s revenue was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total value of $5,429,115.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,540.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,869,443.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter worth approximately $6,588,000. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. bought a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,173,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter valued at approximately $269,716,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,796,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

