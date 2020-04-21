Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Trading Down 5.4%

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) shares were down 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.07 and last traded at $40.82, approximately 10,152,010 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 7,500,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LVS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra cut shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.30. The company has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.68.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 56.3% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,423 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 18.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,938 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 7.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 49.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,061,417 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $523,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 50,184 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.