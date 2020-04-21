Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Upgraded at Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FinViz reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cfra cut shares of Las Vegas Sands to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Nomura Securities raised Las Vegas Sands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. HSBC upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Shares of LVS traded down $2.44 on Friday, hitting $40.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,093,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,982,893. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.30. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is presently 96.93%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1,097.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 318,865 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $22,014,000 after acquiring an additional 292,240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,453,997 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $238,465,000 after buying an additional 813,346 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 53,761 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 40.4% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,393 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 18.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,938 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

