Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Purchases New Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 2.0% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. grace capital bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded up $1.08 on Monday, hitting $61.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,444,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,203,251. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.28. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.