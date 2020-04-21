LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €115.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Commerzbank set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($137.21) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.70 ($145.00) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €116.29 ($135.23).

LEG stock traded up €2.02 ($2.35) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €104.50 ($121.51). 223,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €99.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €104.53. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a fifty-two week high of €98.50 ($114.53).

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

