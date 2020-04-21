LiDCO Group (LON:LID) Issues Earnings Results

LiDCO Group (LON:LID) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.42) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (0.40) (($0.01)) by GBX (0.02) ($0.00), Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:LID traded down GBX 0.65 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 8.75 ($0.12). The stock had a trading volume of 1,755,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.28. LiDCO Group has a 52 week low of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 10.90 ($0.14). The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of LiDCO Group in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

LiDCO Group Plc develops, manufactures, and sells hemodynamic monitoring equipment in the United Kingdom, the United States, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company provides a range of closed and open pressure monitoring sets for use in the ICU, operating department, and Cath labs; and Stimpod NMS 450X, a quantitative neuromuscular blocking agent monitor.

