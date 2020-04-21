LiDCO Group (LON:LID) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2020

LiDCO Group (LON:LID) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.42) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (0.40) (($0.01)) by GBX (0.02) ($0.00), Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:LID traded down GBX 0.65 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 8.75 ($0.12). The stock had a trading volume of 1,755,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.28. LiDCO Group has a 52 week low of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 10.90 ($0.14). The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of LiDCO Group in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

LiDCO Group Company Profile

LiDCO Group Plc develops, manufactures, and sells hemodynamic monitoring equipment in the United Kingdom, the United States, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company provides a range of closed and open pressure monitoring sets for use in the ICU, operating department, and Cath labs; and Stimpod NMS 450X, a quantitative neuromuscular blocking agent monitor.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for LiDCO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiDCO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit