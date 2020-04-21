Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Stock Price Down 5.4% on Insider Selling

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) shares dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $5.72 and last traded at $5.91, approximately 3,372,427 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 1,660,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

Specifically, Director David Peterschmidt sold 108,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $693,890.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Fisher sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 342,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,466 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLNW. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Limelight Networks from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair began coverage on Limelight Networks in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Limelight Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.46.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $706.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $60.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.79 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLNW. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,444,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,262,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,164,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,000,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 612,181 shares during the period. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

