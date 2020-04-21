Litecoin Cash (LCC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $81,939.00

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $81,939.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.16 or 0.02338190 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000082 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,867.11 or 0.99633780 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 672,162,456 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Braziliex, Stocks.Exchange, YoBit, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Exrates, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.