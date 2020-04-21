Lucas Capital Management Acquires 925 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Lucas Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Lucas Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lucas Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,579,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,208,000 after buying an additional 1,282,757 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $552,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,268.8% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 62.6% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after purchasing an additional 84,175 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.37. 22,379,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,978,883. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.11. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.