Lucas Capital Management Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Lucas Capital Management lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Lucas Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lucas Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

VB traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.10. 1,513,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,960. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $170.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.50.

