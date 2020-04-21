LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a sector weight rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.76.
NYSE:LYB traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.80. 2,883,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,215,817. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $98.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.
In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel purchased 4,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $240,379.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.
