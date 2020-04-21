LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a sector weight rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.76.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

NYSE:LYB traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.80. 2,883,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,215,817. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $98.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel purchased 4,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $240,379.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.