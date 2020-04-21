LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut LyondellBasell Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.76.

NYSE:LYB traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.32. 2,012,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,215,817. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel acquired 4,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $240,379.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,072,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,085,384,000 after purchasing an additional 738,892 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,945,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,034,135,000 after purchasing an additional 314,400 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,330,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $598,114,000 after buying an additional 109,265 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,724,000 after buying an additional 87,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,704,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $350,017,000 after buying an additional 11,287 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

