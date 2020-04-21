Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Malvern Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered Malvern Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:MLVF traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.25. 11,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,286. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $90.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.92. Malvern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $23.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average of $20.11.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter. Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Malvern Bancorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLVF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,741 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,086 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,952 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 44,564 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. 61.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

