ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at BMO Capital Markets

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MAN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. CL King decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $107.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.10.

NYSE MAN traded up $4.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.65. The company had a trading volume of 883,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,443. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.19. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $49.57 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 303.1% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

