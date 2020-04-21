Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Makes New $357,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,025 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,630,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,628,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,307 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,426,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,353,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,876 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,835,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,104,425,000 after purchasing an additional 837,917 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,925,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,975,000 after buying an additional 1,677,973 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.37. 22,379,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,978,883. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.04. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

