Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 15.2% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $5.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $282.46. 5,669,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,513,200. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $269.09 and a 200-day moving average of $305.53. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $1.5314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

