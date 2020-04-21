Marketfield Asset Management LLC Has $3.71 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,320 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,434 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 3.2% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hi Line Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,622,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 111,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,135,000 after acquiring an additional 17,565 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $15,388,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.61. 4,144,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,495,323. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $188.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Ardour Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.32.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

