Marketfield Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,522 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.9% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $2.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $135.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,527,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,989,917. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Langenberg & Company raised Honeywell International to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

