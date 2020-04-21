Marketfield Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,543 shares during the quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,949,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,320,000 after purchasing an additional 788,859 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3,799.2% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 757,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,172,000 after buying an additional 737,837 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14,416.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 733,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 728,737 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6,952.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 560,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,805,000 after purchasing an additional 552,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $775,000.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $159.70. 10,681,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,282,234. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.41. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $119.54 and a fifty-two week high of $164.42.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

