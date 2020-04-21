Martin Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of D stock traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,961,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,033,242. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.93.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.