Martin Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.7% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 37,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $467,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 19,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 95,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 152,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,585,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307,553. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.