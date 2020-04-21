Martin Capital Partners LLC Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 2.2% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,200,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 147,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,895,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,261,000 after acquiring an additional 291,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK traded down $4.54 on Tuesday, hitting $78.56. 17,055,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,311,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.51 and its 200 day moving average is $84.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The company has a market capitalization of $211.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.73.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

