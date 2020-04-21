Martin Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,701 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 2.6% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,816,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,788 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,603,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,633,457,000 after purchasing an additional 161,755 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,406,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,442,471,000 after purchasing an additional 144,675 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,239,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $666,627,000 after purchasing an additional 272,323 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.89.

SBUX stock traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.72. The stock had a trading volume of 10,339,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,760,197. The firm has a market cap of $90.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.27.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

