Martin Capital Partners LLC Makes New $2.39 Million Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,000. Emerson Electric accounts for 1.8% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Vertical Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.57.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.77. 7,346,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,770,049. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.54. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

