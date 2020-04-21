Martin Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Martin Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for 3.4% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,531,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,068,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,773,308,000 after purchasing an additional 686,663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,067,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,888,838,000 after purchasing an additional 870,944 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,224,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,246,933,000 after purchasing an additional 535,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,686 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $2.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.53. 19,925,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,371,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.92. The company has a market cap of $100.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $183,146.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,347,020.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $340,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,575 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

