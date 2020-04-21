Martin Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,660 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Martin Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 4.4% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 182,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2,956.0% in the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 213,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 206,682 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 6,236 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 466,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,239,000 after buying an additional 20,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 190,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after buying an additional 17,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.03.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.62. 22,497,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,195,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average of $36.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

