Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Nomura Securities

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its price objective increased by Nomura Securities from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Nomura Securities currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

MAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus reaffirmed a reduce rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Masco from $46.50 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Masco from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Masco from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Masco has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.82.

Shares of NYSE MAS traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.75. 142,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,492,847. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.46. Masco has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $50.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Masco had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 3,655.00%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

In other Masco news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $1,186,616.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,612.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAS. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Masco by 59,900.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Masco by 889.9% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its stake in Masco by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 949,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437,374 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

