Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 311,811 shares of company stock worth $100,452,526. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Guggenheim cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.68.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $8.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $251.73. 6,036,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,113,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $261.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.70. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

