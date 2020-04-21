Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a hold rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Mattel from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.85.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,674,877. Mattel has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $14.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.76.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Mattel had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 23.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mattel will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAT. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Mattel by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Mattel by 225.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Mattel by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Mattel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

