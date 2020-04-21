Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. cut its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,980 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $199.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Longbow Research decreased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.46.

MCD traded down $4.07 on Tuesday, hitting $177.58. 4,755,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,290,895. The firm has a market cap of $138.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.62. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.99.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

