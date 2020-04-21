Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Holdings Lowered by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 215,121 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up about 4.2% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $19,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,863,179 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,595,491,000 after purchasing an additional 567,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,229,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,925 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,648,853,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,017,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,222,384 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $932,829,000 after purchasing an additional 520,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.88.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $3.93 on Tuesday, reaching $97.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,469,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,929,415. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The stock has a market cap of $136.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

