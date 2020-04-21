Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Holdings Reduced by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 79.4% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDT traded down $3.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,469,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,929,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $136.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.34.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.88.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

