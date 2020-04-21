MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Downgraded by Stifel Firstegy

Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on MEG Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$8.50 to C$5.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$5.48.

MEG traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$2.43. 6,726,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,892,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.78 million and a P/E ratio of -11.57. MEG Energy has a one year low of C$1.13 and a one year high of C$8.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$760.01 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Harvey Doerr acquired 33,000 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$90,000. Also, Director Jeffrey James Mccaig bought 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,824.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 536,200 shares in the company, valued at C$1,351,224.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

