Meridian Financial Partners LLC Acquires 751 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,179 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 0.6% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Comcast by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 36,122 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 34.2% in the first quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,259 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.2% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 98,380 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,526 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Oppenheimer lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $1.50 on Tuesday, hitting $35.71. The stock had a trading volume of 22,932,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,964,955. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $173.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

