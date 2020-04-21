Meridian Financial Partners LLC Grows Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 0.6% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 72.3% during the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,444 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Union Pacific by 20.4% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 66,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,409,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 21.2% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $206.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.32.

NYSE:UNP traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $144.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,969,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,489,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $101.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.96. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

