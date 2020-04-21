MILLER HOWARD/COM Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:HIE)

MILLER HOWARD/COM (NYSE:HIE) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.
Shares of NYSE HIE opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. MILLER HOWARD/COM has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.09.
About MILLER HOWARD/COM
