MILLER HOWARD/COM Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:HIE)

MILLER HOWARD/COM (NYSE:HIE) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE HIE opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. MILLER HOWARD/COM has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.09.

About MILLER HOWARD/COM

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

