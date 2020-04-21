Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Down 10.2% After Insider Selling

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) fell 10.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $85.51 and last traded at $85.62, 1,057,952 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 79% from the average session volume of 590,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.38.

Specifically, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $3,613,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,230,273.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (down from $134.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.18.

The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.58.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.41). Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.24% and a negative net margin of 6,394.48%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -7.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.