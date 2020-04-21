Mizuho Trims Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Target Price to $110.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Qorvo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Qorvo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.56.

QRVO traded down $2.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.12. 84,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,903. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $58.52 and a twelve month high of $122.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $116,452.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,363.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 91,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 29,882 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 275,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,183,000 after acquiring an additional 127,749 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth about $480,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

